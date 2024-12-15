Vienna takes away the first house from speculators

"There's movement now"

The public declaration of war in November, the current focus on the processes with the best chances and the deliberately loud drumbeat of initial successes - all of this is also part of the deterrence strategy in the fight against the speculators. The idea is to scare them. It's obviously working: the black sheep among the landlords often didn't even reply to letters from the city in the past, but now "there's movement", says Bartok: "Some of them are already starting to work on their own."