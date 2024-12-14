“Embarrassing”, “What the hell”: uproar over FIA gala

Press conference canceled

"Kagame doesn't think the free media thing is so great, which is why it somehow fits into the picture that the press conferences that normally always took place before the FIA Gala were simply canceled in 2024. Admittedly, their content was already of little value in recent years. However, this was also due to the fact that the FIA gave so much space to the soft-spoken PR talk of host Tom Clarkson that there was hardly any room left for questions from the press anyway." Nimmervoll would also have liked to see a different congratulator on stage. In any case, the FIA did not exactly adorn itself with laurels on Friday ...