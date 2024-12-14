F1 fans in a rage
“Embarrassing”, “What the hell”: uproar over FIA gala
While Max Verstappen received his fourth world championship trophy on Friday, the FIA didn't exactly put its best foot forward. The gala flopped, the anger of the fans was great ...
Streaming the event in Rwanda's capital Kigali live on YouTube did not have the desired effect; just 53,000 viewers were online when Verstappen took to the stage to collect his trophy. Motorsport-total.com editor-in-chief Christian Nimmervoll also felt that the highlights were clearly too short in the three-hour broadcast. In his column, the native Austrian wrote: "Even the rather loveless compilation of completely meaningless interviews on the so-called 'Blue Carpet' probably resulted in high bounce rates on YouTube before it even started."
Viewers also vented their anger in the live chat. "This is so embarrassing," wrote one disappointed Formula 1 fan, "What the hell is going on?" wrote another.
"Propaganda show from the ruling dictator"
The fact that the World Championship trophy was then presented not by an FIA member, but by Rwanda's controversial President Paul Kagame, finally broke the camel's back. "That was a big propaganda show from the ruling dictator of Rwanda," could be read in the YouTube comment column.
Press conference canceled
"Kagame doesn't think the free media thing is so great, which is why it somehow fits into the picture that the press conferences that normally always took place before the FIA Gala were simply canceled in 2024. Admittedly, their content was already of little value in recent years. However, this was also due to the fact that the FIA gave so much space to the soft-spoken PR talk of host Tom Clarkson that there was hardly any room left for questions from the press anyway." Nimmervoll would also have liked to see a different congratulator on stage. In any case, the FIA did not exactly adorn itself with laurels on Friday ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
