Rosenbauer: Longer deadline for Pierer & Mateschitz

As announced in August, the consortium intends to appoint new members to the Supervisory Board if the transactions are successfully completed. Subject to election by the Annual General Meeting, Pierer, Mateschitz, Friedrich Roithner and Gernot Hofer are to join the board. Stefan Wagner is to remain on the Supervisory Board. Following the KTM bankruptcies - the companies are to be restructured - Pierer is no longer actively exercising the function of President of the Federation of Austrian Industries (IV) Upper Austria, for example, with deputies taking over in the remaining term of office.