Vienna: Martial artist empties his hostess’s safe

"We were amicably connected. Out of good nature and compassion, I let him stay overnight in my apartment when I flew away on vacation," says the elegant lawyer as a witness in the Vienna Landl about the man who is now sitting to her right as a defendant. The disappointment is written all over her face. When the doctor returned from her autumn vacation to her home in a posh Viennese district, she found the key to her safe under the bed while cleaning. "It's normally in a gray box with a wooden lid in my bedside table."