Due to political standstill
Entrepreneurs complain about administration in hibernation
"The civil servants have gone into hibernation and are waiting there until the next minister arrives. But we don't have time for hibernation now", with these sharp words, entrepreneur Harald Kohlberger, Managing Director of Consileon, launches a wake-up call. He complains that the administration is putting a number of entrepreneurial projects on ice due to the political standstill.
Projects are being put on hold in all ministries and "especially where there was a green minister and it is certain that a new one will definitely come", says Kohlberger. Consileon is a large IT company that is involved in numerous public administration projects. Kohlberger: "Those responsible for digitalization in the ministries are now sitting down and sharpening their pencils." Even projects that have already been budgeted for are being put on the back burner.
Increasing efficiency and productivity with AI
Digitalization and artificial intelligence can be used to increase efficiency and productivity in administration in particular, for example through automated solutions for the billing system and accounts payable.
There are also many opportunities to reduce the workload of personnel in the security sector, such as border security. "We have a huge problem in the security apparatus in particular. We have departures in the next five years that we won't be able to fill and we need these solutions across the entire service portfolio when it comes to security, both internally and externally."
"Can't wait until Easter"
The state could lead the way here with best-practice models and become a pioneer for the economy. "We can't wait until Easter until the next government is in place or the next elections, we have to use the time. We have the budgets, we also have a current government, life goes on," says Kohlberger. "We have to get out of our lethargy, otherwise we are well on the way to destroying Österreich AG."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
