Big bang in the municipal council Big deficit for 2025

The Freedom Party also disagreed

Councillor Isabella Theuermann (FPÖ) echoed similar sentiments: "This estimate does not comply with the principles of efficiency, economy and expediency. We cannot agree to this." The other parliamentary groups, including the Greens, are particularly annoyed by the additional motion put forward by the finance officer, which states that elected representatives should be held accountable. Green spokesperson Michael Hirzbauer: "We are not invited to talks, but are asked to be good savers." Despite the lively discussion and the serious topic, local councillor Harry Koller (SPÖ) praised the objectivity of the discussion: "If the other parliamentary groups feel that they were not involved enough, that was not the intention. We will reorganize our cooperation in the future. The offer of cooperation was always there, but apparently it was not communicated enough."