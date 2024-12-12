Father also sentenced
Nine dead in Serbia: maximum sentence for gunman
His bloody deed shook the whole of Serbia last year. The man who shot at passers-by with a speed gun from a moving car in several villages on May 4, 2023 and took nine lives has now been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
His victims were between 14 and 25 years old. Twelve other people suffered injuries, some of them serious. As the perpetrator, Uros Blazic, was not yet 21 years old at the time of the crime, he received the maximum possible sentence for his age. Life imprisonment is only possible in Serbia for people aged 21 and over.
Lawyer: "No full justice"
Stefan Stefanovic, the lawyer for the surviving relatives, was satisfied that Blazic received the maximum sentence. However, the length of the sentence was not long enough. "The families have not received full justice," he criticized. "What else needs to happen for the executive and legislative authorities to change the law?" he asked.
Accused shows remorse: "I deserve maximum punishment"
The defendant pleaded guilty in court at the end of August and expressed remorse. "These are atrocious acts that I have committed. I deserve the maximum penalty," he said. "All I can say is that I am guilty and ready to face the consequences," he added.
The perpetrator's father was also sentenced to 20 years in prison for illegal possession of firearms. The public prosecutor accused him of having "created the conditions for the crime" by acquiring the weapon used in the massacre. Other firearms had also been found in the family home.
Guilty verdict in record time
The trial against Blazic took place in a high-security prison, where trials against organized crime or war crimes are normally held. It was moved there after angry protests from relatives of the victims. Moreover, the trial lasted only four months - a record time for the Serbian judiciary.
The rampage took place less than 24 hours after a massacre at a Belgrade elementary school that left ten people dead. A 13-year-old stormed into his school with a pistol and pointed the weapon at pupils. As an immediate reaction to the two bloody acts, President Aleksandar Vucic ordered a major disarmament campaign.
