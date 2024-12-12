Teammate defends
“Sergio is not an idiot”: Max stands up for Perez
Max Verstappen has defended his team-mate Sergio Perez. "Basically, I think some people have been very harsh with Checo, because Sergio is not an idiot," said the world champion when asked about the Mexican's future.
Perez finished the Formula 1 season in eighth place with 152 points, while Verstappen (437) scored almost three times as many points. Not least because of Perez's mixed season, Red Bull Racing ultimately had to settle for third place in the constructors' championship.
"Car became even more difficult to control"
It is extremely unlikely that Perez will continue to drive for the Bulls in 2025, although Verstappen will be at the 34-year-old's side. "It's also difficult for me to say exactly what went wrong. Our car was not easy to drive right from the start," says the Dutchman. "Initially, we were still dominant, but I think with some changes to the car, it became even more difficult to control - for me too, of course, but I think that had an even more serious impact on Checo and his driving style."
Verstappen sees Perez as a "great team player" who has always tried to get the best possible result. "I can't say anything negative about him. We got on really well." Encouraging words, even if they sound more like a farewell speech ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.