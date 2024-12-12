“Sergio is not an idiot”: Max stands up for Perez

"Car became even more difficult to control"

It is extremely unlikely that Perez will continue to drive for the Bulls in 2025, although Verstappen will be at the 34-year-old's side. "It's also difficult for me to say exactly what went wrong. Our car was not easy to drive right from the start," says the Dutchman. "Initially, we were still dominant, but I think with some changes to the car, it became even more difficult to control - for me too, of course, but I think that had an even more serious impact on Checo and his driving style."