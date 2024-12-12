Vorteilswelt
Tour of Austria 2025

“The province of Salzburg will be well represented”

Nachrichten
12.12.2024 18:30

The federal state of Salzburg will play an important role in the 2025 Tour of Austria plans. A stage on the Gaisberg is becoming more and more concrete. Austria's biggest cycling event will take place between July 8 and 13.

0 Kommentare

There are just under seven months to go until the start of the Tour of Austria, which will take place from July 8 to 13 in 2025. One thing is already clear: the province of Salzburg will also play an important role in Austria's biggest cycling event. On the one hand, this applies to St. Johann, which has long been a fixture in the grand history of the tour and has applied to host next year's edition.

On the other hand, it also applies to the city of Salzburg, which last hosted the peloton in 2017. Back in May, SPÖ mayor Bernhard Auinger expressed his great interest in a stage on the Gaisberg in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. A project that also has great appeal for the organizers, who are keen to return to the venue of the 2006 World Championships.

Thomas Pupp, the managing director of the cycling tour, doesn't want to give too much away, but told the "Krone" newspaper: "The province of Salzburg will be well represented in 2025."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

