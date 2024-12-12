Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Millions at stake

Dispute over multi-million euro deal: ski aces increase pressure!

Nachrichten
12.12.2024 11:20

In the dispute over a rejected 400 million euro deal, the ski stars are increasing the pressure on FIS President Johan Eliasch. In a second incendiary letter within a few days, a number of top athletes accuse the world federation and its controversial president of having created a situation "in which athletes are frustrated by the stagnating progress and the fact that their voices are less and less present in key decisions".

0 Kommentare

Among others, US ski ace Mikaela Shiffrin and her fiancé Aleksander Aamodt Kilde shared the letter on social media, which is also addressed to the members of the FIS Council, the representatives of the national ski federations and other "stakeholders". They call on the FIS to re-examine a possible partnership with the financial company CVC.

Infront deal to be put on hold
A marketing deal being pursued by the FIS with rights trader Infront should be put on hold for the time being. The athletes are urging "the FIS leadership, especially the president, to postpone the conclusion of the agreement with Infront and to actively participate in a meaningful discussion with CVC".

Shiffrin calls for more transparency (Bild: Screensho/Instagram_mikaelashiffrin)
Shiffrin calls for more transparency
(Bild: Screensho/Instagram_mikaelashiffrin)
Mikaela Shiffrin shared the letter on Instagram. (Bild: Screenshot/Instagram_mikaelashiffrin)
Mikaela Shiffrin shared the letter on Instagram.
(Bild: Screenshot/Instagram_mikaelashiffrin)

The background to the dispute is that the FIS recently rejected an investor offer of 400 million euros from CVC. When this became known, several top athletes from the alpine scene signed an initial protest note.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf