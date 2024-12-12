Millions at stake
Dispute over multi-million euro deal: ski aces increase pressure!
In the dispute over a rejected 400 million euro deal, the ski stars are increasing the pressure on FIS President Johan Eliasch. In a second incendiary letter within a few days, a number of top athletes accuse the world federation and its controversial president of having created a situation "in which athletes are frustrated by the stagnating progress and the fact that their voices are less and less present in key decisions".
Among others, US ski ace Mikaela Shiffrin and her fiancé Aleksander Aamodt Kilde shared the letter on social media, which is also addressed to the members of the FIS Council, the representatives of the national ski federations and other "stakeholders". They call on the FIS to re-examine a possible partnership with the financial company CVC.
Infront deal to be put on hold
A marketing deal being pursued by the FIS with rights trader Infront should be put on hold for the time being. The athletes are urging "the FIS leadership, especially the president, to postpone the conclusion of the agreement with Infront and to actively participate in a meaningful discussion with CVC".
The background to the dispute is that the FIS recently rejected an investor offer of 400 million euros from CVC. When this became known, several top athletes from the alpine scene signed an initial protest note.
