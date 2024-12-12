Temu, Wish and Shein
Cheap online stores sell dangerous toys
Small parts that can be swallowed and exceeded limit values, risk of strangulation, danger of suffocation and poisoning: toys from the low-cost online retailers Temu, Wish and Shein can be life-threatening for small children.
The AK Upper Austria has had a total of 13 toys for children under the age of three tested in the laboratory of the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES).
Serious risk of suffocation and strangulation
Two toys from the online retailer Wish (telescopic suction cup giraffe, wooden camera for babies) and a bath toy from the Chinese online retailer Temu pose a very serious health risk for children under the age of three, according to the AGES report. These toys were immediately reported to the Federal Office of Consumer Health. This ensures that products from online retailers also comply with European safety regulations.
Flame retardant
The Chinese retailer Shein also sells children's toys. At least two of these toys pose a choking risk: The eyes of a dancing cactus can be easily detached.
This also makes the dangerous filling material easily accessible. In addition, a flame retardant was measured at a concentration of 29.4 mg/kg; the permitted level is 5 mg/kg. The little bells attached to a sensory ring for babies are also too easy to detach.
- Toys may only be sold in Europe if they comply with the general safety requirements of the European Toy Safety Directive (EN 71-1).
- As recently as February 2024, a test by the Toys Industries of Europe (TIE) association showed that 18 out of 19 toys from the Chinese online retailer Temu did not comply with the European Toy Safety Directive. As soon as the results became known, Temu vowed to do better, but the tested products were removed from its range.
- Apart from this, the European Commission only initiated formal proceedings against Temu at the end of October, as the Chinese online retailer is accused of violating EU law.
