Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Temu, Wish and Shein

Cheap online stores sell dangerous toys

Nachrichten
12.12.2024 10:06

Small parts that can be swallowed and exceeded limit values, risk of strangulation, danger of suffocation and poisoning: toys from the low-cost online retailers Temu, Wish and Shein can be life-threatening for small children.

0 Kommentare

The AK Upper Austria has had a total of 13 toys for children under the age of three tested in the laboratory of the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES).

Serious risk of suffocation and strangulation
Two toys from the online retailer Wish (telescopic suction cup giraffe, wooden camera for babies) and a bath toy from the Chinese online retailer Temu pose a very serious health risk for children under the age of three, according to the AGES report. These toys were immediately reported to the Federal Office of Consumer Health. This ensures that products from online retailers also comply with European safety regulations.

Flame retardant
The Chinese retailer Shein also sells children's toys. At least two of these toys pose a choking risk: The eyes of a dancing cactus can be easily detached.

This also makes the dangerous filling material easily accessible. In addition, a flame retardant was measured at a concentration of 29.4 mg/kg; the permitted level is 5 mg/kg. The little bells attached to a sensory ring for babies are also too easy to detach.

  • Toys may only be sold in Europe if they comply with the general safety requirements of the European Toy Safety Directive (EN 71-1).
  • As recently as February 2024, a test by the Toys Industries of Europe (TIE) association showed that 18 out of 19 toys from the Chinese online retailer Temu did not comply with the European Toy Safety Directive. As soon as the results became known, Temu vowed to do better, but the tested products were removed from its range.
  • Apart from this, the European Commission only initiated formal proceedings against Temu at the end of October, as the Chinese online retailer is accused of violating EU law. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf