Win ice cream bags with Ben & Jerry’s!

On December 17, 2024 from 5.30 pm, Ben & Jerry's will transform Room D in the MuseumsQuartier Wien into a cookie dough paradise. For the 40th birthday of the most popular and legendary cookie dough ice cream from Ben & Jerry's, there will be 1,000 cups of Cookie Dough (also vegan!) - completely free!

Plus: exclusive Cookie Dough merch that is not available to buy in Austria. Whether shirts or hoodies - sustainable, unisex and in sizes from XXS to XXXL. Everything will be raffled off on site. Admission is free, so just come along and enjoy! You can find out more at benjerry.at.