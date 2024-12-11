Spectacu-love ♥
Win ice cream bags with Ben & Jerry’s!
Winter is just around the corner, and what could go better with cold evenings and cozy sofa moments than a cup of Ben & Jerry's? With the new Spectacu-love variety, the cult brand is bringing creamy ice cream enjoyment to the festive season. With the "crown" you can now win one of five ice cream bags filled with the festive novelty!
Winter is here, and Ben & Jerry's has the perfect accompaniment for cozy sofa moments. The new Spectacu-love flavor is a declaration of love to all ice cream fans and creates a Christmassy atmosphere in every cup. With sweet cream ice cream, crispy caramelized cookie chunks and soft cookie swirls, creamy texture meets cookie crunch - a taste experience you won't soon forget.
But at Ben & Jerry's, it's not just the taste that counts, but also the production. Like all varieties, Spectacu-love is made from Fairtrade-certified ingredients, including sugar, cocoa and vanilla. Sustainability is a top priority: The ice cream mix is made from 100% pasture milk and the packaging is made from recyclable materials. So you can not only enjoy your favorite ice cream, but also do so with a clear conscience.
Ben & Jerry's pop-up at the MQ!
On December 17, 2024 from 5.30 pm, Ben & Jerry's will transform Room D in the MuseumsQuartier Wien into a cookie dough paradise. For the 40th birthday of the most popular and legendary cookie dough ice cream from Ben & Jerry's, there will be 1,000 cups of Cookie Dough (also vegan!) - completely free!
Plus: exclusive Cookie Dough merch that is not available to buy in Austria. Whether shirts or hoodies - sustainable, unisex and in sizes from XXS to XXXL. Everything will be raffled off on site. Admission is free, so just come along and enjoy! You can find out more at benjerry.at.
Win one of five ice cream bags
The "Krone" is giving away 5x ice cream bags, each filled with two cups of the new Spectacu-love variety. Enjoy cinnamon-y, biscuity ice cream love on winter evenings and let Ben & Jerry's seduce you. Simply complete the form below by the closing date of December 18, 09:00 and you will be entered into the prize draw!
Kommentare
