Payroll
Revealed: This is how much Formula 1 drivers earned
Which Formula 1 driver earned the most money in the past season? The financial magazine "Forbes" has published the list of the ten top earners in the premier class.
Logically, Max Verstappen earned the most as the newly crowned four-time champion. According to estimates by "Forbes", around 71 million euros. Made up of an annual salary of 57 million euros at Red Bull and 14 million euros in performance-related bonuses. The Dutchman has won nine races this year, compared to 19 last year - so there would have been even more in it.
Lewis Hamilton follows behind Verstappen. The Briton, who will move to Ferrari next season, is said to have earned 54 million euros this season (including 52 million euros in annual salary).
Bonus king Norris
Lando Norris is also on the salary podium. The McLaren driver and runner-up in the world championship delivered Verstappen a close World Championship battle for a long time. He was the winner four times. With his performances, he made a significant contribution to McLaren's triumph in the team championship for the first time since 1998. He is said to have received 33 million euros. But only 11 million came from his actual salary. The remaining 22 million came from bonus payments. This makes him the bonus king of Formula 1.
Here are the top 10 according to Forbes:
1st place: Max Verstappen - 71 million euros
2nd place: Lewis Hamilton - 54 million euros
3rd place: Lando Norris - 33 million euros
4th place: Fernando Alonso - 26 million euros
5th place: Charles Leclerc - 25.5 million euros
6th place: George Russell - 22 million euros
7th place: Oscar Piastri - 21 million euros
8th place: Sergio Perez - 18.5 million euros
9th place: Carlos Sainz - 18 million euros
10th place: Pierry Gasly - 11 million euros
Fernando Alonso (26 million euros), Charles Leclerc (25.5 million euros) and George Russell (22 million euros) are already a little behind. The top 10 is completed by Oscar Piastri (21 million), Sergio Perez (18.5 million), Carlos Sainz (18 million) and Pierre Gasly (11 million).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.