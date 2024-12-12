Revealed: This is how much Formula 1 drivers earned

Bonus king Norris

Lando Norris is also on the salary podium. The McLaren driver and runner-up in the world championship delivered Verstappen a close World Championship battle for a long time. He was the winner four times. With his performances, he made a significant contribution to McLaren's triumph in the team championship for the first time since 1998. He is said to have received 33 million euros. But only 11 million came from his actual salary. The remaining 22 million came from bonus payments. This makes him the bonus king of Formula 1.