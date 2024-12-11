Wolfgangsee stage with budget problems

Stage to be used at the end of the season in 2025

In total, after the first performance year, minus the subsidies of 500,000 euros each from the states of Salzburg and Upper Austria as well as the financial contributions of around 300,000 euros from the three municipalities and Wolfgangsee Tourismus GmbH and this year's income, 1.6 million euros are still outstanding. The three operating municipalities therefore had to decide on guarantees of 450,000 euros each for the specially founded Wolfgang Betriebs gGmbH. Nevertheless, the balance sheet was positive, as more than 55 percent of the total investment was recouped in the first year.