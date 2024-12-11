Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Big overrun

Wolfgangsee stage with budget problems

Nachrichten
11.12.2024 17:30

After several upsets surrounding the Wolfgangseebühne, a balance sheet has now been drawn up. In particular, the budget was grossly miscalculated at the beginning. Construction and production turned out to be hundreds of thousands of euros more expensive than planned.

0 Kommentare

Despite ten sold-out performances, the 2.65 million euro budget was exceeded by 650,000 euros. Of the 3.3 million euros, 1.6 million euros are still outstanding. The "Wolfgang 2024" association, with the three municipalities and Wolfgangsee Tourismus GmbH, presented the results on Wednesday.

The decision to build the lake stage and to commission and perform the musical play "Wolf, the Mystical" by Franzobel "has proven to be the right decision and a pioneering one for the cultural and economic development of the Wolfgangsee region", stated the association's chairman, St. Wolfgang Mayor Franz Eisl (ÖVP).

He justified the additional costs with price increases from the start of the project to its implementation. Inflation alone had amounted to a good 20 percent during this period. Another price driver was the investment in a "solid jetty facility for Wolfgangsee shipping", which had not been budgeted for, although the audience could only reach the stage by boat.

Stage to be used at the end of the season in 2025
In total, after the first performance year, minus the subsidies of 500,000 euros each from the states of Salzburg and Upper Austria as well as the financial contributions of around 300,000 euros from the three municipalities and Wolfgangsee Tourismus GmbH and this year's income, 1.6 million euros are still outstanding. The three operating municipalities therefore had to decide on guarantees of 450,000 euros each for the specially founded Wolfgang Betriebs gGmbH. Nevertheless, the balance sheet was positive, as more than 55 percent of the total investment was recouped in the first year.

The plan for next year is to perform on the stage at the end of the season in May/June and September/October. Under discussion are "Wolf, the Mystical" and/or the "Weiße Rössl". It is unlikely that this will happen under the commercial director of the Salzkammergut-Seebühne, Christian Meyer, and his partner, architect Eduard Neversal. They have already offered their resignation.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf