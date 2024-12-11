Alaba keeps his fingers crossed
Early return! Ski sensation for Marco Schwarz
The skiing sensation is perfect: Marco Schwarz will be able to start again in the World Cup on Sunday at the Val d'Isere slalom - a week earlier than planned!
Blacky is back! Marco Schwarz (29) will return to the Alpine World Cup on Sunday at the slalom in Val d'Isere - 353 days after his crash in the World Cup downhill in Bormio, where the Carinthian skier tore the cruciate ligament in his right knee.
At the end of August, a herniated disc, which led to another operation, put the brakes on his comeback. Schwarz took a deep breath - and set his sights on the races in Alta Badia shortly before Christmas as his next comeback date.
After the last training sessions on the Reiteralm, however, it was clear: "Blacky" will be back sooner! "He's already in good shape again. Sensational for such a short time on skis," said team-mate Manuel Feller.
"A lot has happened recently," nodded Marco himself, "my self-confidence is back, I don't even think at the start anymore. Yes, I can ski freely again."
Therefore "only" slalom start
Initially, the 29-year-old will "only" compete in the slalom. "It's easier on the body," explains head of the team Marko Pfeifer, "but the giant slalom will be added step by step."
This brings Blacky full circle in the 2024 calendar year, which could not have been more challenging. Schwarz underwent cruciate ligament therapy in Innsbruck in late winter with David Alaba, who had suffered the same injury eleven days earlier and had also been operated on by knee specialist Christian Fink in Hochrum. Ski star and soccer star mentally rehabilitate each other.
Schwarz returned to Sporttherapie Huber in Innsbruck alone for six weeks for his intervertebral disc rehab. Admittedly in constant telephone contact with Alaba, who is also about to make his comeback.
"The anticipation is huge"
David will also be keeping his fingers crossed for Marco for Val d'Isere, even though the Carinthian has slipped out of the top 15. His injured status no longer applies, he has missed two races. Schwarz shrugs his shoulders: "The anticipation is huge, as is the tingling sensation. Standing in the starting gate again - that will be cool."
