Riots in Amsterdam

Trial after violence against Israeli soccer fans

Nachrichten
11.12.2024 12:44

Around a month after violent riots against Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam, a trial against several suspects has begun in the Dutch capital. Five men aged between 19 and 32 will face the judges on Wednesday. Two further suspects are due to appear in court on Thursday. According to the public prosecutor's office, all seven are suspected of having committed acts of violence.

After a match between Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel Aviv on the night of November 7-8, five Israelis were so seriously injured in violent riots that they had to be treated in hospital. According to the police, 20 to 30 others suffered minor injuries. According to the police, the attackers had responded to a call for attacks against Jews published in online services.

Investigations against at least 45 suspects
Police said they were investigating at least 45 suspects in connection with the violence. According to the Dutch public prosecutor's office, fans of Maccabi Tel Aviv are also suspected of "provocative behavior" before the match.

Among the suspects appearing in court on Wednesday is a 19-year-old man from the town of Monnickendam, north-east of Amsterdam. He is said to have shouted anti-Semitic slogans and thrown stones at the police, among other things. A 22-year-old man from the Eindhoven region is accused of attempted manslaughter, according to the public prosecutor's office.

(Bild: AFP)
(Bild: AFP)

Trials in camera
In addition to the seven suspects appearing in court this week, at least six others will have to stand trial in connection with the riots on the evening of the soccer match and the days that followed. Three of them are minors and the hearings will take place in camera.

(Bild: AFP/APA/ANP/Jeroen Jumelet)
(Bild: AFP/APA/ANP/Jeroen Jumelet)

The acts of violence in Amsterdam took place against the backdrop of a rise in anti-Semitic, anti-Israeli and Islamophobic acts in Europe. The number of cases has increased significantly, particularly since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

