After the fall of Assad
Karner pushes ahead: 40,000 Syrians soon without asylum?
The Ministry of the Interior wants to launch a revocation offensive for Syrians: all those entitled to asylum who have lived in Austria for less than five years could now lose their protection status. However, Austria's EU Commissioner Magnus Brunner, who is responsible for migration, is still very cautious about this.
Around 100,000 refugees from Syria live in Austria. 40,000 of them for less than five years. They will be the first to receive mail from Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) after Syria's liberation from dictator Bashar al-Assad.
Asylum status in doubt after Assad's fall
Their asylum status is in doubt - specifically, the Ministry of the Interior wants to check whether the protection status of these 40,000 Syrians is still valid. For many Syrians, the Assad regime was the reason for fleeing. Male Syrians, for example, were often granted protection because they would have been forcibly drafted into the Assad army in their home country and forced to commit war crimes. This reason for asylum now no longer applies.
Priority list for deportation candidates
The Ministry of the Interior has also drawn up a priority list for deportation candidates. "Wishing them a safe journey home is nice, as FPÖ party leader Herbert Kickl does, but it achieves exactly nothing! An orderly repatriation and deportation program must now be prepared. Orderly in the sense that we focus deportations on those who are criminals, do not want to adapt to our culture or are not willing to work and only live on social benefits," Karner explains to the "Krone" newspaper.
Wishing them a 'safe journey home' is nice, as FPÖ party leader Herbert Kickl does, but it achieves exactly nothing!
Innenminister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP)
Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer spoke on the phone with the new EU Council President António Costa on Tuesday afternoon.
Brunner cautious
Austria's EU Commissioner Magnus Brunner, who is responsible for migration, is very cautious. "The situation is still too unclear to be able to say how it will develop", said Brunner at a meeting with Austrian journalists in Brussels.
"Acceptable"
The asylum freeze that has been declared is only a processing freeze, and this is "acceptable and understandable because there is a new situation. That is legally correct." The word "acceptable" was used by the UN refugee agency UNHCR itself. It is up to the nation states how they deal with asylum applications from Syrians.
The collapse of the regime has opportunities, but of course also risks. "First of all, we need to create clarity. Many things are in flux," said Brunner.
