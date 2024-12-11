Karner pushes ahead: 40,000 Syrians soon without asylum?

Priority list for deportation candidates

The Ministry of the Interior has also drawn up a priority list for deportation candidates. "Wishing them a safe journey home is nice, as FPÖ party leader Herbert Kickl does, but it achieves exactly nothing! An orderly repatriation and deportation program must now be prepared. Orderly in the sense that we focus deportations on those who are criminals, do not want to adapt to our culture or are not willing to work and only live on social benefits," Karner explains to the "Krone" newspaper.