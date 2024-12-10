The promised city of Vienna

Austria is a country of immigration. One in five of the nine million people who live here were born abroad. Without these 1.8 million immigrants, we would have the same population as in 1974 and would be shrinking. That's why we need immigrants who want to live, work, pay taxes and integrate honestly in one of the most liveable places on earth. However, real problems for society are caused by those who only come here because they see Austria as a source of cash and free healthcare.