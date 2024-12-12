The on-board video
Ford Mustang beats 911 GT3 on the Nordschleife
Ford has long wanted to prove that the Mustang can do more than just roar loudly and drive fast in a straight line. Now the S-company has sent a special version of the muscle car onto the Nordschleife. With considerable success.
Ford Mustang GTD is the name of the model that took the Green Hell under its wheels. The time of 6:57.685 minutes is good enough for fifth place among the road-legal production vehicles.
First place was taken by the Porsche 991 GT2 RS with Manthey Performance Kit. Three and a half years ago, 700 hp was enough for a 6:43.300, which is almost 14 seconds faster than Dirk Müller managed in the Ford.
At least he was able to push the Porsche 992 GT3 into 6th place. Lars Kern's time of 6:59.93 was just under seven minutes.
Ford was hoping for more and wants to set a new record at a later date. No wonder, as the 5.2-liter supercharged V8 boasts a massive 826 hp in the car's data sheet, which is based on the Ford Mustang GT3 racing car and even has active aerodynamics with DRS and an actively controlled chassis.
There are also carbon-ceramic brakes and many carbon-fiber body parts. Apart from the prescribed modifications (such as 5-point safety belts, racing seat and roll cage), the Mustang corresponded to the series.
In any case, the Mustang "GT Daytona" achieved the minimum target set by Ford boss Jim Farley for 2023: a Nordschleife time of under seven minutes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
