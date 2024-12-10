Seaside towns scrape together the last few cents

No influence

However, the city authorities have no influence on many expenses - such as transfer payments to the state. For example, the towns on the lake have to pay 10.2 million euros into the health fund (8.2 percent more than in 2024). The contributions to the social fund amount to 13 million euros (an increase of 5.3 percent). And municipal staff also need to be paid. In return, there will be less money from the federal government - the revenue share will fall from 47.2 to 46.3 million euros.