Budget in Bregenz
Seaside towns scrape together the last few cents
In order to meet the 2025 budget, the provincial capital of Bregenz will release 4.4 million euros in reserves and take out 33 million euros in loans.
The financial situation in the Vorarlberg state capital is anything but rosy. Similar to Feldkirch, budgeted expenditure in the coming year is significantly higher than income. The bottom line is a hefty minus of 12.8 million euros.
"We started a comprehensive consolidation process two years ago. Numerous budget requests were canceled for 2025, and in many areas it was stipulated that 10 percent of the available funds are tied up and must be saved by the end of the year," explains Mayor Michael Ritsch.
No influence
However, the city authorities have no influence on many expenses - such as transfer payments to the state. For example, the towns on the lake have to pay 10.2 million euros into the health fund (8.2 percent more than in 2024). The contributions to the social fund amount to 13 million euros (an increase of 5.3 percent). And municipal staff also need to be paid. In return, there will be less money from the federal government - the revenue share will fall from 47.2 to 46.3 million euros.
As far as investments are concerned, the Festspielhaus will cost a further 20 million euros. Bregenz residents will also have to dig a little deeper into their pockets for the construction of the new indoor swimming pool and the renovation of the lido, forking out a further 15 million euros. 2.2 million euros have been budgeted for childcare and a good one million euros each for schools and kindergartens.
City treasurer Manuel Felizeter should be somewhat happier about the 6.41 percent increase in revenue. The casino levy will rise from 2.6 to 3.8 million euros next year, while municipal tax will increase from 16.2 to 17.9 million euros. The newly introduced second residence tax is expected to account for around 270,000 euros.
Debt level increases
Ultimately, however, the city's financial managers have no choice but to release reserves amounting to 4.4 million euros in the coming year. At the end of 2025, Bregenz should still have just under 23 million euros in reserves. In addition, 33.3 million euros in loans will have to be taken out. This will increase the city's debt level by 19.9 percent to 169.9 million euros. This corresponds to a per capita debt of 5700 euros.
The two major construction sites - the Festspielhaus and the construction of the indoor swimming pool - once again weigh heavily on the budget. The costs for both projects amount to 35 million euros in 2025.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.