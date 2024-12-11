Died in his sleep
“Why did dad’s heart stop beating?”
Silvio (48), the father of the family, who had apparently been healthy until then, died without warning - just two months after the wedding. His wife found him in bed in the morning. In addition to the great grief of the widow and her two children, there are now also worries about not being able to keep the house, as it has not yet been paid off.
"At first I thought he was asleep, so I just turned off the alarm clock and went down to the kitchen. When my husband didn't follow, I went back into the bedroom to wake him up. He felt really cold, he was already blue. I just screamed, the children didn't know what was going on, so I sent them to the neighbor in their pajamas."
This is how Barbara from the Hausruckviertel describes the dramatic events of October 14, which were to change the family's life forever.
Everything was in vain
Until the rescue team arrived, the 44-year-old had tried to bring her beloved Silvio back to life herself, with the emergency doctor taking over. But it was all in vain, the loving dad's heart stopped beating forever at the age of just 48.
Miscarriages before two children crowned their happiness
Everything seemed perfect: "I was the registrar in 2013, he was his best friend's best man. The groom's mother introduced us to each other and wanted to set us up, so to speak," the 44-year-old still smiles today.
Two weeks later, Barbara and Silvio met again at a cider tasting and became a couple. It quickly became clear: it was a perfect match and was meant to last forever.
Only two months between the wedding and the funeral
This year in August, they sealed their love and celebrated a big wedding with family and friends. "Two months ago, I entered the church as the bride and now I had to walk behind my husband's urn," says the widow, fighting back tears. The dining room, where the funeral and wedding candles stand close together, shows how closely pain and joy are intertwined.
After three miscarriages, the birth of her son Michael in 2016 was the greatest gift. In 2019, the family bought a house and Barbara was heavily pregnant with baby Theresa when they moved in. She made their happiness complete in 2020.
Children are also traumatized
The 44-year-old tries to be strong for her children, but the experience has left wounds. "Michael always wants to know why his dad's heart stopped beating. Theresa is looking for the biggest cloud, because that's where dad is." All family members are in therapy to come to terms with the dramatic loss.
Financial worries on top
The grief is compounded by financial worries, which also plague the kids. "My son just wanted to know the other day whether we all have to sleep on the street now," says the widow. Her main goal is to keep the house, which has not yet been paid off. The children's inheritance is also due.
"He was the best dad"
But now, after their son's 8th birthday, the first Christmas without his dad is coming up, which his mother doesn't even want to think about yet. "Silvio was always healthy, a good soul, never scolded anyone. He was the best dad you could wish for your children and the love of my life," says the 44-year-old.
Please help too!
Dear readers!
If you would like to help the widow and her two children, please donate to our "Krone" special account at Hypo OÖ under the reference "Haus":
IBAN: AT76 5400 0000 0040 0002
BIC: OBLAAT2L
The amounts transferred can also be published by name in our print edition. However, if you wish to remain anonymous, we kindly ask you to indicate this in the "Purpose" field. Donations are tax-deductible!
Memories and a chocolate heart remain
Both the children and their mother struggle with fears of loss: "When we lie in bed at night, I'm constantly listening to see if the little ones are still breathing anyway." Despite their own grief, Michael and Theresa try to comfort their mother, tenderly stroking her cheeks when tears start to flow again.
What remains for the family are fond memories: Excursions, parties together, the tree house that dad built for the children - and a chocolate gingerbread heart. The husband had placed it on his wife's bedside table the night she died . . .
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.