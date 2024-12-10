Pistol duo chased and threatened two men

License plate number convicted perpetrators

The victims then fled again and informed the police. Thanks to the license plate number, the two perpetrators were quickly identified and arrested by a SIG patrol. The 26-year-old confessed that they had confronted the two Romanians with the firearms, a gas pistol and a softgun, in their hands. However, they did not want to rob them and they did not want to know about any threats. After consultation with the public prosecutor's office in Wels, the two North Macedonians were taken to Wels prison.