Wild scenes in Wels
Pistol duo chased and threatened two men
Wild scenes in Wels. Two men threatened two other men with guns on Sunday night. The two victims were initially able to flee by car, but were threatened again shortly afterwards. A shot is then said to have been fired.
Two North Macedonian nationals from Wels (26 and 23 years old) are suspected of having threatened two Romanian citizens (43 and 36 years old) with firearms on Eferdinger Straße in Wels at around 0.35 a.m. on Sunday, the police said in a statement.
Chase through the city
The two Romanians, who assumed that the attackers wanted money, quickly fled in their car. This was followed by a chase, which led to another encounter at Grünbachplatz. The two North Macedonians got out of their vehicle and approached the Romanians' car, where one of them is said to have fired a shot with a gun.
License plate number convicted perpetrators
The victims then fled again and informed the police. Thanks to the license plate number, the two perpetrators were quickly identified and arrested by a SIG patrol. The 26-year-old confessed that they had confronted the two Romanians with the firearms, a gas pistol and a softgun, in their hands. However, they did not want to rob them and they did not want to know about any threats. After consultation with the public prosecutor's office in Wels, the two North Macedonians were taken to Wels prison.
