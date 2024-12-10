More new names for streets with a Nazi past

A total of 13 people with a Nazi past were classified as incriminated by the commission following a thorough examination in recent years. These include Heinrich-Damisch, but also much more prominent people such as Herbert von Karajan, Ferdinand Porsche and Tobi Reiser (the elder). The addresses in the city named in their honor are only to be renamed after the name of Damisch-Strasse has been changed and the consequences have been evaluated. It remains to be seen whether the city politicians will actually tackle Karajan Square.