More new names for streets with a Nazi past
The city of Salzburg is serious. After years of hesitation, the city government has decided to rename Nazi streets. The city government is making a start in Parsch: Heinrich-Damisch-Straße is to be named after Helene Thimig - the "Krone" reported. In yesterday's city senate, only the ÖVP and FPÖ voted against the renaming.
The city assures that the 30 or so residents affected by the name change will not incur any costs. Further streets and squares, which have been reviewed by an advisory board of historians in recent years, will follow after the first name change in spring 2025.
A total of 13 people with a Nazi past were classified as incriminated by the commission following a thorough examination in recent years. These include Heinrich-Damisch, but also much more prominent people such as Herbert von Karajan, Ferdinand Porsche and Tobi Reiser (the elder). The addresses in the city named in their honor are only to be renamed after the name of Damisch-Strasse has been changed and the consequences have been evaluated. It remains to be seen whether the city politicians will actually tackle Karajan Square.
At yesterday's meeting, politicians also voted on the naming of a staircase from the Riedenburg district to the Mönchsberg. The naming of the staircase after Alma Rosé had already been the subject of heated debate in the committee.
FPÖ wanted Rabl-Stadler instead of Alma Rosé
The FPÖ strictly rejected the Jewish musician as patron saint. Instead of Rosé, who lost her life in a concentration camp, they wanted a living personality. The Freedom Party brought the former Festival President Helga Rabl-Stadler into the race. The FPÖ, who had not spoken to Rabl-Stadler in advance, did not prevail.
