Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Salzburg's plans

More new names for streets with a Nazi past

Nachrichten
10.12.2024 07:00
The renaming of Heinrich-Damisch-Straße in Salzburg-Parsch, a street with a Nazi past, has been finalized. A nameless Mönchsberg-Stiege is soon to follow. Twelve other streets and squares as well.
0 Kommentare

The city of Salzburg is serious. After years of hesitation, the city government has decided to rename Nazi streets. The city government is making a start in Parsch: Heinrich-Damisch-Straße is to be named after Helene Thimig - the "Krone" reported. In yesterday's city senate, only the ÖVP and FPÖ voted against the renaming.

The city assures that the 30 or so residents affected by the name change will not incur any costs. Further streets and squares, which have been reviewed by an advisory board of historians in recent years, will follow after the first name change in spring 2025.

The government of the city of Salzburg is in agreement: Kay-Michael Dankl, Anna Schiester and Mayor Bernhard Auinger (from left) (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
The government of the city of Salzburg is in agreement: Kay-Michael Dankl, Anna Schiester and Mayor Bernhard Auinger (from left)
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)
The historical commission also categorized Tobi Reiser (the elder) as having a Nazi past. (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
The historical commission also categorized Tobi Reiser (the elder) as having a Nazi past.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

A total of 13 people with a Nazi past were classified as incriminated by the commission following a thorough examination in recent years. These include Heinrich-Damisch, but also much more prominent people such as Herbert von Karajan, Ferdinand Porsche and Tobi Reiser (the elder). The addresses in the city named in their honor are only to be renamed after the name of Damisch-Strasse has been changed and the consequences have been evaluated. It remains to be seen whether the city politicians will actually tackle Karajan Square.

At yesterday's meeting, politicians also voted on the naming of a staircase from the Riedenburg district to the Mönchsberg. The naming of the staircase after Alma Rosé had already been the subject of heated debate in the committee.

FPÖ wanted Rabl-Stadler instead of Alma Rosé 
The FPÖ strictly rejected the Jewish musician as patron saint. Instead of Rosé, who lost her life in a concentration camp, they wanted a living personality. The Freedom Party brought the former Festival President Helga Rabl-Stadler into the race. The FPÖ, who had not spoken to Rabl-Stadler in advance, did not prevail.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Maximilian Kronberger
Maximilian Kronberger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf