Young bulls can crown their strong fall

One more game and then the Youth League phase will be over. Finally, a really big name is coming to the Liefering Academy. Paris Saint-Germain, the reigning French senior champions, will be visiting Salzburg's U19s. However, the young bulls have nothing to hide in the youth ranks: With 13 points from five games, they have already qualified for the round of 16. However, the French side (18th) - like Sturm Graz - are still in doubt. "There have been good performances across the board, we've also made sure that we're using different players. It's been a good season so far," says academy manager Manfred Pamminger, drawing a positive conclusion. Who the Salzburg team will face in the knockout round depends on their final position after six match days. The "Krone" provides a brief overview of the format: