Animals alone in the house
All help came too late for cats in fire
A fire broke out in a house in Mitterreith in the Zwettl district while the owners were away. Only the family's cats were in the rooms - but the emergency services were unable to save the two animals.
The owner of the house had heated up the all-burner stove on the upper floor on Sunday morning before leaving the house with his wife and parents around midday. A short time later, a guest in the neighboring pub noticed smoke rising from the building - the fire department was alerted.
The upper floor was ablaze
When the fire crews arrived at the scene, the upper floor of the house was already ablaze. While firefighters immediately began extinguishing the fire from the outside, firefighters used a cherry picker to open the roof cladding of the building so that they could also fight the fire from above. Firefighters were soon able to reach the source of the fire in the living area while wearing heavy breathing protection.
Resuscitation of the cats attempted
But for two cats belonging to the owners, who had been in the burning building, all help came too late. Although the firefighters attempted resuscitation with oxygen, they were unable to save the two felines. No people were injured in the fire. A total of 90 members of eight fire departments from the region were deployed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.