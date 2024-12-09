Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Animals alone in the house

All help came too late for cats in fire

Nachrichten
09.12.2024 08:15

A fire broke out in a house in Mitterreith in the Zwettl district while the owners were away. Only the family's cats were in the rooms - but the emergency services were unable to save the two animals.

0 Kommentare

The owner of the house had heated up the all-burner stove on the upper floor on Sunday morning before leaving the house with his wife and parents around midday. A short time later, a guest in the neighboring pub noticed smoke rising from the building - the fire department was alerted.

The upper floor was ablaze 
When the fire crews arrived at the scene, the upper floor of the house was already ablaze. While firefighters immediately began extinguishing the fire from the outside, firefighters used a cherry picker to open the roof cladding of the building so that they could also fight the fire from above. Firefighters were soon able to reach the source of the fire in the living area while wearing heavy breathing protection.

Firefighters fought for the cats' lives - unfortunately in vain. (Bild: DOKU-NÖ)
Firefighters fought for the cats' lives - unfortunately in vain.
(Bild: DOKU-NÖ)

Resuscitation of the cats attempted
But for two cats belonging to the owners, who had been in the burning building, all help came too late. Although the firefighters attempted resuscitation with oxygen, they were unable to save the two felines. No people were injured in the fire. A total of 90 members of eight fire departments from the region were deployed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Niederösterreich-Krone
Niederösterreich-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf