Referendum: Will old plans be unpacked?

The rifts in the Zuckerl coalition are known to be wide. To avoid paralyzing ideological endless debates between the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS in the next legislative period, a way out is being discussed in the negotiation rounds - and, as reported by the "Krone" newspaper, this could be called a referendum. The people should be able to vote on controversial issues such as comprehensive schools or property taxes. This idea has some supporters among interest groups in the SPÖ and ÖVP, while the NEOS are, according to negotiating circles, rather less enthusiastic about using this democratic instrument.