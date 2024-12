New vehicles: the Graz professional fire department is upgrading

2.7 million euros flowed from Manfred Eber's city coffers: "This is an important step for the safety of our city," said the KPÖ city councillor for finance in an interview with Krone. And this is what the investment brings: together with the fire engines, the new vehicles form the heart of a fire-fighting team and are deployed in the "first wave" at every fire. The large operational area: rescuing people, extinguishing fires or rescuing from high buildings.