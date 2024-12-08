Trump's appeal to Putin
Assad regime fallen: This is how the world reacts
The 24-year rule of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad came to an end on December 8. On Sunday, the Syrian rebels declared on television that they had toppled the Assad regime. You can read the initial reactions from political leaders around the world here.
The - still - acting US President Joe Biden said in a short statement: "President Biden and his team are closely monitoring the extraordinary events in Syria and remain in constant contact with regional partners."
His successor Donald Trump linked his message to the Syrian people with an appeal to Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine (see post below).
"Assad is gone. He has fled his country. His protector Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, was no longer interested in protecting him," Trump posted on his TruthSocial platform.
"Russia and Iran are currently in a weakened state, one because of Ukraine and a bad economy, the other because of Israel and its battlefield success." Trump also called on Russian President Putin to end the war in Ukraine. "I know Vladimir well. Now is his time to act. China can help. The world is waiting!"
Baerbock: "Hold Assad to account"
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock: "It is impossible to say exactly what is happening in Syria now. But one thing is clear: for millions of people in Syria, the end of Assad means the first big sigh of relief after an eternity of atrocities committed by the Assad regime. Several hundred thousand Syrians have been killed in the civil war, millions have fled. Assad has murdered, tortured and used poison gas against his own people. He should finally be held accountable for this."
The people in Syria deserve "a better future". "They have been through terrible things. An entire generation has grown up in war, hardship and humanitarian deprivation, threatened by constant displacement."
Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani wrote on X: "I am following the development of the situation in Syria with concern. I am in constant contact with our embassy in Damascus and with the Prime Minister's office. I have called an emergency meeting at the Foreign Ministry at 10:30 am." Italy currently holds the G7 presidency.
"Turning point in history"
December 8 "is a turning point in the history of Syria - a nation that has endured almost 14 years of unrelenting suffering and indescribable losses".
"Prioritize dialogue"
The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, calls on all Syrians to prioritize dialogue and unity and to respect international law and human rights in building their new social order. He stands ready to support the Syrian people in their journey towards a stable and inclusive future.
"Are more people in danger?"
UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher announced: "Events in Syria are unfolding with remarkable speed. More than a decade of conflict has displaced millions of people. Now many more are at risk. We will respond anywhere, anytime and in any way we can to support people in need, including reception centers - food, water, fuel, tents, blankets."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
