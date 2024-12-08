Assad regime fallen: This is how the world reacts

Baerbock: "Hold Assad to account"

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock: "It is impossible to say exactly what is happening in Syria now. But one thing is clear: for millions of people in Syria, the end of Assad means the first big sigh of relief after an eternity of atrocities committed by the Assad regime. Several hundred thousand Syrians have been killed in the civil war, millions have fled. Assad has murdered, tortured and used poison gas against his own people. He should finally be held accountable for this."