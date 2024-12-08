Negotiations underway
Politicians’ salaries: FPÖ wants a complete pay freeze
A decision must be made by the National Council meeting on Wednesday on the extent of the zero pay round for politicians' salaries, which was already announced in the summer by the Greens. The National Council elections have changed the majority situation and the parliamentary parties were still working on a solution on Sunday. However, on Sunday the FPÖ demanded a complete zero pay round for all politicians up to the level of members of the provincial parliament.
The statutory adjustment factor for politicians' salaries in 2025 published by the Austrian Court of Audit (ACA) would amount to 4.6 percent. A decision in the National Council is required if this is to be changed.
In the summer, the turquoise-green coalition announced a zero pay round for "top politicians" in the federal government, which would affect the Federal President and the entire government team as well as the presidents of the National Council and heads of clubs. Members of the National Council and Federal Council would receive half the adjustment factor. The amount of the adjustment at provincial level is basically left to the provinces.
Negotiations between clubs are still ongoing
In the meantime, however, the election at the end of September has changed the majority situation in the National Council, with the ÖVP and Greens no longer having a majority. An agreement between other or more parliamentary groups is therefore necessary in order to reach a solution in the last National Council session this year.
What this will look like remained open for the time being on Sunday. Negotiations are ongoing, according to inquiries from several clubs.
It can be assumed that the zero wage round announced in the summer will not be softened, but at best extended. The ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS coalition negotiators are currently busy putting together an austerity package worth billions due to the huge budget shortfall. The NEOS would be in favor of a complete pay freeze for all federal politicians.
"An imperative of justice"
The Freedom Party - which emerged victorious from the election but did not receive a mandate to form a government - intends to table a motion on Wednesday for a zero pay round for the salaries of federal and state politicians as well as top managers of publicly owned companies for 2025, as FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl announced in a press release on Sunday. This is "a sign of solidarity with the Austrians", "an imperative of the hour and of justice".
This is not a disparagement of political offices or mandates, "but a measure with a symbolic effect in the sense of closing the gap between the population and the political class, which is necessary", said Kickl. "In times of recession, it is inappropriate for the political system to indulge in patronizing salary increases."
Kickl also called for a reform of the adjustment system. Due to varying increases, the actual salaries have now become a patchwork, contrary to the original intention of the salary pyramid.
Controversial topic within the FPÖ
The issue of zero pay for politicians is not uncontroversial within the FPÖ. Last year, Kickl had already called for this for top politicians at state level. However, his ruling state parties in Salzburg and Upper Austria did not follow suit and decided to adjust their own salaries to inflation in line with the federal government's proposal at the time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
