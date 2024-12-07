Fake policewoman persuaded to hand over two sums of money

Police warn against telephone scammers: Hang up immediately! Dial emergency number!

There are currently an increasing number of telephone scams throughout Carinthia. Specifically, unknown perpetrators are pretending to be police officers and demanding bail for the release of their daughter/son, who has supposedly been arrested following a traffic accident.

The police trick is also on the increase again. Here, unknown perpetrators pretend to be from the criminal investigation department and demand that the victims hand over cash and valuables such as jewelry and gold to the supposed police officers, as criminals are planning to break into the apartment or house.

The police urge people to hang up immediately when they receive such calls, to call the daughter or son who is supposedly involved in the incident, or to dial 133.