Tens of thousands of euros gone
Fake policewoman persuaded to hand over two sums of money
A Carinthian woman lost tens of thousands of euros to fake detectives. An 85-year-old woman had a cab driver as her guardian angel who was able to save her from the high financial loss. Four women did not fall for the scammers. But the scam is once again very common. Caution is advised!
A call from a supposed policewoman frightened a 51-year-old woman in the St. Veit district: her brother had caused a fatal traffic accident; bail had to be paid to get him out of custody. Under constant telephone instruction - which means enormous pressure - the 51-year-old woman drove to St. Veit late on Friday evening and handed over cash amounting to tens of thousands of euros to a man she did not know.
Shortly afterwards, the supposed official demanded more money on the phone. The woman handed over thousands of euros again. Only then did she become suspicious. On Saturday, she filed a complaint with the police.
Cab driver as guardian angel
Also on Friday, an 85-year-old woman from Klagenfurt received a call from a supposed police officer. She stated that her daughter had been involved in a fatal traffic accident and that 60,000 euros were now needed for bail.
The 85-year-old took a cab to the bank and collected several tens of thousands of euros. She was supposed to take the money to the city center, where the handover was to take place.
However, the 41-year-old cab driver became suspicious, recognized a possible scam, took the 85-year-old back home and immediately informed the real police. The woman was not harmed.
Fake policeman came away empty-handed several times before
Four Carinthian women (89, 53, 75 and 79 years old) were contacted in quick succession by a "private number". A supposed police officer tried to make them all believe that close relatives had been involved in a fatal traffic accident and that a bail of 60,000 euros was required. "The 89-year-old began to cry on the phone and the unknown caller ended the call," said the police - the other victims did not hand over any money either. This time, no damage was caused.
Police warn against telephone scammers: Hang up immediately! Dial emergency number!
There are currently an increasing number of telephone scams throughout Carinthia. Specifically, unknown perpetrators are pretending to be police officers and demanding bail for the release of their daughter/son, who has supposedly been arrested following a traffic accident.
The police trick is also on the increase again. Here, unknown perpetrators pretend to be from the criminal investigation department and demand that the victims hand over cash and valuables such as jewelry and gold to the supposed police officers, as criminals are planning to break into the apartment or house.
The police urge people to hang up immediately when they receive such calls, to call the daughter or son who is supposedly involved in the incident, or to dial 133.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
