In the PWHL

Meixner lives her dream in North America

Nachrichten
07.12.2024 17:00

The Pinzgau native has made the leap overseas and has already played her first three games. She has already settled in well in Ottawa and with the team.

0 Kommentare

Anna Meixner has fulfilled her big dream. The Zell native has made the leap to the Pro Women's Hockey League in North America. The 30-year-old has already played three games with Ottawa Charge. She spoke to the "Krone" about . . .

. .. her dream come true: " I'm more than grateful to be part of something big. I want to enjoy it to the full.

. .. the battle for the "Leiberl" in the PWHL: " The pace and the intensity were enormous. I've never felt such pressure before. It makes me proud that I was able to prove that I can keep up with the best.

. .. life in Canada: The team has given me a great welcome and I'm growing a little more every day. Ottawa is a manageable city with beautiful spots. At the moment I'm living the typical Canadian winter: Snow, snow and more snow.

. .. your first games overseas: I've had three games so far. The first in front of 10,000 spectators, the second in front of 8,000. The second home game we played in the Ottawa Senators' arena.

. . . their goals: To establish themselves in the league and leave a good image for the sport of ice hockey in Austria.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Manuel Grill
Manuel Grill
