In the PWHL
Meixner lives her dream in North America
The Pinzgau native has made the leap overseas and has already played her first three games. She has already settled in well in Ottawa and with the team.
Anna Meixner has fulfilled her big dream. The Zell native has made the leap to the Pro Women's Hockey League in North America. The 30-year-old has already played three games with Ottawa Charge. She spoke to the "Krone" about . . .
. .. her dream come true: " I'm more than grateful to be part of something big. I want to enjoy it to the full.
. .. the battle for the "Leiberl" in the PWHL: " The pace and the intensity were enormous. I've never felt such pressure before. It makes me proud that I was able to prove that I can keep up with the best.
. .. life in Canada: The team has given me a great welcome and I'm growing a little more every day. Ottawa is a manageable city with beautiful spots. At the moment I'm living the typical Canadian winter: Snow, snow and more snow.
. .. your first games overseas: I've had three games so far. The first in front of 10,000 spectators, the second in front of 8,000. The second home game we played in the Ottawa Senators' arena.
. . . their goals: To establish themselves in the league and leave a good image for the sport of ice hockey in Austria.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
