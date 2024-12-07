Major exercise: 200 Carinthian soldiers take to the skies

Where and when noise may occur

Up to four S-70 "Black Hawk" and Agusta Bell 212 helicopters will be circling over Carinthia's skies: "We ask for your understanding for the helicopter noise that may occur," asks the Austrian Armed Forces. Night flights are planned during this exercise on December 10 and 12, 2024 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Flights will take place daily from around 8 am to around 4 pm in all municipalities in the Gurktal and Metnitztal valleys and in particular in the vicinity of the Khevenhüller barracks, where the helicopters are also stationed during training.