Four helicopters

Major exercise: 200 Carinthian soldiers take to the skies

Nachrichten
07.12.2024 16:00

Next week, it's all happening over Central Carinthia: 200 elite soldiers from Jäger Battalion 25 are practising the basics of helicopter operations!

From December 9 to 13, the Gurk and Metnitz valleys are likely to get a little louder, as the Klagenfurt Airborne Hunter Battalion 25 and the Villach Engineer Battalion 1 - both units of the 7th Hunter Brigade/Hunting Combat - are moving out for a major exercise. "The elite soldiers from Klagenfurt will be trained for future missions at home and abroad as well as for joint missions with the Hunting Command," according to the Austrian Armed Forces. Around 200 soldiers who will be deployed in October 2024 will be involved.

"At the beginning of this training, the focus is on getting to know the helicopters and how to mount and dismount correctly. After that, we will train how to work with the helicopters, how to brief them, how to approach them and how to mount and dismount them quickly," says the plan for the busy days. In addition, the transportation of soldiers, weapons and equipment must be constantly practised and kept up to date.

The Austrian Armed Forces practise the basics of airmobile operations (Bild: Michael Steinberger/Bundesheer)
The Austrian Armed Forces practise the basics of airmobile operations
(Bild: Michael Steinberger/Bundesheer)

Where and when noise may occur
Up to four S-70 "Black Hawk" and Agusta Bell 212 helicopters will be circling over Carinthia's skies: "We ask for your understanding for the helicopter noise that may occur," asks the Austrian Armed Forces. Night flights are planned during this exercise on December 10 and 12, 2024 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Flights will take place daily from around 8 am to around 4 pm in all municipalities in the Gurktal and Metnitztal valleys and in particular in the vicinity of the Khevenhüller barracks, where the helicopters are also stationed during training.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

