270 million for Trump
Elon Musk biggest political donor in US history
The high-tech billionaire Elon Musk has supported the election campaign of Republican Donald Trump with more than 270 million dollars, making him the largest donor in the history of US politics.
The equivalent of 37.8 million euros had been paid in by the day of the presidential election on November 5, it was reported. According to the non-governmental organization OpenSecrets, this is the largest sum ever raised by a single donor.
According to the Washington Post, Musk exceeded the amount donated by bank heir Tim Mellon during this year's election campaign for Trump by 80 million dollars.
Musk may "co-govern" for a windfall
Trump has appointed the CEO of electric car manufacturer Tesla and space travel company SpaceX to head a new department for efficient government. Together with businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, Musk is to act as an external advisor to the government to ensure that hundreds of billions of dollars are saved in the government apparatus.
- Through his alliance with the right-wing populist, the high-tech entrepreneur and richest person in the world now has considerable influence over the US government, which raises the question of massive conflicts of interest. He could use his work as a government advisor to push for the abolition of authorities that regulate his companies.
- His activities could also promote further contracts for his own companies. SpaceX sends military satellites into space, transports astronauts to the ISS space station and is intertwined with the Pentagon and NASA in many ways. According to the New York Times, Musk's companies received public contracts worth three billion dollars (2.85 billion euros) last year alone.
Musk to help Trump cut government spending
Together with former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, he is to take over the leadership of a specially created advisory committee. The work of Musk and Ramaswamy is to be completed by July 2026.
Republican Trump has clearly won the presidential election. He is to be sworn in as US President for the second time on January 20.
