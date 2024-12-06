On the Advent trail through the Sauten enchanted forest

The trail soon reaches the so-called magic forest. Here you can already see the first decorated, living Christmas tree. Now turn left and the Advent Trail begins at an archway. This is a footpath that climbs gently through the forest into the valley. Christmas baubles and stars hang from many trees and bushes and numerous angels line the route. There is an exciting task for the children: they can look for the lost stars from the Christmas story. At the end of the trail, a playground awaits the young hikers.