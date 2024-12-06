Let's go
On the Advent trail through the Sauten enchanted forest
This leisurely loop at the entrance to the Ötztal valley exudes a pre-Christmas atmosphere and is particularly suitable for families with (small) children. There is a lot to discover.
It was the ladies of the Sautens Country Youth who decorated the Advent trail in the forest for Christmas. A Christmas story about lost poinsettias is told on panels at four stations.
Now for the route: the elementary school is located directly above the church and cemetery, with the "Zauberwald winter walk" signposted to the left. We walk above the school to the northwest before the route turns into a field path. This leads gently uphill through the meadows (always "Winterrunde Zauberwald"). Looking back, the Acherkogel comes into view.
Facts and figures
- Valley town: Sautens (812 m)
- Starting point: Parish church in the village center of Sautens (812 m); limited parking directly above the cemetery
- Route: (asphalted) road, footpath (official winter hiking trail)
- Equipment: sturdy shoes
- Requirements: none
- Children: from baby age
- Mountain buggy: yes
- Refreshment stops: only in the village, none along the route; currently limited opening hours
- Special feature: Advent trail of the young farmers/country youth of Sautens
- Arrival by public transport (recommended): Bus from Ötztal/Bahnhof to Sautens (bus stop "Dorf"); a few minutes' walk to the starting point
- Difference in altitude: around 100 meters (ascent/descent, entire loop)
- Length: around 2 kilometers (entire loop; variant via toboggan run slightly longer)
- Walking time: just under 1 hour (entire loop, without stopping at the stations; variant via toboggan run slightly longer)
The trail soon reaches the so-called magic forest. Here you can already see the first decorated, living Christmas tree. Now turn left and the Advent Trail begins at an archway. This is a footpath that climbs gently through the forest into the valley. Christmas baubles and stars hang from many trees and bushes and numerous angels line the route. There is an exciting task for the children: they can look for the lost stars from the Christmas story. At the end of the trail, a playground awaits the young hikers.
After the playground, turn left at the fork in the path and then head straight down into the village. If you want to extend the loop, keep right towards "Haderlehn" until you reach the toboggan run. Follow this or later the road through the meadows down to the village.
