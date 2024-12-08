Woman under stress
Balanced through the pre-Christmas period
Christmas is fast approaching. There are still lots of preparations to be made before then. Do you already feel under pressure? Read on to find out how women in particular can avoid falling into the stress trap. Plus SOS tips for heartburn.
For many people, the pre-Christmas period is a special time full of romance, scents and anticipation of the festive season. But not everyone gets through these weeks in a relaxed manner. Women, in particular, rush around trying to make their loved ones happy - and inner restlessness can also occur, especially in those who are going through the menopause.
The menopause is a natural stage in a woman's life that usually begins between the ages of 45 and 55. It marks the end of the fertile years and brings with it a variety of physical and emotional changes. Fluctuating hormone levels - especially the decline in oestrogen - can lead to hot flushes, sleep disorders, mood swings and skin and hair problems.
One particularly noticeable symptom is hair loss. The falling hormone levels also lead to a change in structure. Hair becomes thinner, falls out and grows back more slowly. For many women, this is a stressful issue that is accompanied by a feeling of loss and insecurity.
Other possible causes of hair loss include a lack of important nutrients such as iron, zinc, vitamin D and essential amino acids. Diseases such as thyroid dysfunction can also have a negative impact on hair growth. Even some medications (such as blood thinners) have hair loss as a side effect.
Hectic planning for the Christmas holidays also causes stress and inner restlessness, which in turn can increase hair loss. "She" should therefore get help from her relatives with all the preparations for the festivities. In addition, there are a variety of products that have been specially developed for "her" needs during the menopause, for example - be it products that support hair growth and slow down hair loss or products that reduce the occurrence of hot flushes and sweating and promote a sense of well-being.
Focus on acceptance and self-care!
Also start to be less hard on yourself. Accept that you may sweat more quickly, be stressed and that your "mane" is no longer as glorious as it was when you were younger. Although the menopause is considered a time of change, it also holds the opportunity for inner growth.
Especially during the demanding weeks of Advent, you should not lose sight of your own needs and find relaxation during what is actually the quietest time of the year. For example, why not treat yourself to a few hours of beauty treatments or a massage? Only when you are at peace with yourself can you help others or get through the preparations for the festive season.
Back to stress: stress often causes heartburn. This is because a lot of pressure causes the body to release more stress hormones such as cortisol, which irritates the stomach. High-fat foods, too much coffee or eating spicy or very sweet food in the run-up to Christmas also exacerbate the symptoms. Before resorting to medication (ask your doctor), you can try home remedies: Chamomile tea, for example, helps to soothe the stomach lining. Chewing almonds binds stomach acid and soothes the burning sensation. Oatmeal also absorbs excess acid.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.