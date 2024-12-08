Waldviertel most motorized in Austria

Austria-wide top values

This is also confirmed by expert Michael Schwendinger: "Where many everyday destinations are only easily accessible by car, the result is a high number of cars." From this point of view, it is therefore not surprising that the three statutory cities of Wiener Neustadt, St. Pölten and Krems have the lowest "motorization rate" per 1000 inhabitants. The fourth statutory city Waidhofen an der Ybbs is also in the bottom third of this ranking, as are the districts of Baden and Bruck an der Leitha. The regions of Tulln, Korneuburg and Gänserndorf also appear in the category of just under 650 cars per 1000 inhabitants. However, the Waldviertel districts of Gmünd, Horn, Zwettl and Waidhofen an der Thaya have significantly more than 700 cars per 1,000 inhabitants - these are also the absolute top figures in Austria.



