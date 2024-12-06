Princess Sofia
This is why the big 40th birthday party is canceled
The heavily pregnant Swedish Princess Sofia turned 40 on December 6. But there won't be a big party for Prince Carl Philip's wife!
The reason for this is the princess' advanced pregnancy, whose fourth child is due at the beginning of 2025. She therefore prefers to celebrate her milestone birthday in a small circle, with a few friends and family.
Margareta Thorgren, spokeswoman for the court, told "Svensk Damtidning": "The birthday will be celebrated privately".
"Good number"
The daughter-in-law of Swedish King Carl Gustaf had not actually expected her 40th to be so leisurely. In an interview with "Vogue", she explained that although the fourth baby was not planned, it was a "good number" and that she and Carl Philip were very happy about it.
Fashion photos of the princess were also taken during the interview. The royal family published a photo in "Vogue" on December 6 to celebrate Sofia. She can be seen in an asymmetrical, off-the-shoulder red dress.
Three sons - now a baby girl?
Sofia and Carl Philip already have three sons: Princes Alexander (8), Gabriel (7) and Julian (3). The new addition will be the ninth grandchild of King Carl XVI Gustaf (78) and Queen Silvia (80) and perhaps finally the little girl they have been longing for.
In 2019, Carl Gustaf decided that some of his grandchildren should no longer officially belong to the royal family.
This meant that the children of Carl Philip and Sofia, as well as those of Princess Madeleine (42) and her husband Christopher O'Neill (50), would not have to perform royal duties at the highest level. The forthcoming royal baby - like his siblings - will therefore not be part of the Swedish royal family, but will still be a member of the royal family.
