Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Princess Sofia

This is why the big 40th birthday party is canceled

Nachrichten
06.12.2024 11:25

The heavily pregnant Swedish Princess Sofia turned 40 on December 6. But there won't be a big party for Prince Carl Philip's wife! 

0 Kommentare

The reason for this is the princess' advanced pregnancy, whose fourth child is due at the beginning of 2025. She therefore prefers to celebrate her milestone birthday in a small circle, with a few friends and family.

Margareta Thorgren, spokeswoman for the court, told "Svensk Damtidning": "The birthday will be celebrated privately".

Princess Sofia at a royal appointment shortly before her 40th birthday. (Bild: picturedesk.com/Christine OlssonTT / TT News Agency)
Princess Sofia at a royal appointment shortly before her 40th birthday.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Christine OlssonTT / TT News Agency)

"Good number"
The daughter-in-law of Swedish King Carl Gustaf had not actually expected her 40th to be so leisurely. In an interview with "Vogue", she explained that although the fourth baby was not planned, it was a "good number" and that she and Carl Philip were very happy about it. 

Fashion photos of the princess were also taken during the interview. The royal family published a photo in "Vogue" on December 6 to celebrate Sofia. She can be seen in an asymmetrical, off-the-shoulder red dress. 

Princess Sofia poses - still without a baby bump - for the Scandinavian "Vogue" magazine (Bild: Photo: Hasse Nielsen/Vogue Scandinavia)
Princess Sofia poses - still without a baby bump - for the Scandinavian "Vogue" magazine
(Bild: Photo: Hasse Nielsen/Vogue Scandinavia)

Three sons - now a baby girl?
Sofia and Carl Philip already have three sons: Princes Alexander (8), Gabriel (7) and Julian (3). The new addition will be the ninth grandchild of King Carl XVI Gustaf (78) and Queen Silvia (80) and perhaps finally the little girl they have been longing for.

In 2019, Carl Gustaf decided that some of his grandchildren should no longer officially belong to the royal family.

This meant that the children of Carl Philip and Sofia, as well as those of Princess Madeleine (42) and her husband Christopher O'Neill (50), would not have to perform royal duties at the highest level. The forthcoming royal baby - like his siblings - will therefore not be part of the Swedish royal family, but will still be a member of the royal family.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf