Automatically saved design

Hugely important for ESA

For the European Space Agency ESA, the launch is hugely important in order to independently launch smaller satellites into space and thus strengthen Europe's access to space. The Vega C is a further development of the Vega rocket, which launched lightweight satellites into space from 2012 until this fall. According to ESA, the new rocket can transport around 800 kilograms more load, i.e. a total of more than two tons of payload into space. It is also cheaper and can place satellites in orbits at different altitudes.