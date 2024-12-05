Successor fixed
On Friday morning, Bundesliga club Austria Klagenfurt appointed the successor to club president Herbert Matschek, who passed away far too early. "Krone" readers already knew the name beforehand - now everything is fixed. And: Offensive man threatens longer absence - this is what sports boss Gorenzel says about a possible "replacement"! There's also trouble with a new signing.
A purple surprise! After the untimely death of former president Herbert Matschek, the management of Austria Klagenfurt has naturally been busy looking for a successor in recent weeks.
There were several candidates on the shortlist - including Kelag marketing veteran Werner Pietsch and Austria's loyal auditor Uli Krassnig. As "Krone" readers already knew in advance, it was now a man from within the company: Robert Micheu.
The current academy manager is extremely well-connected and has what the club wants: proximity to young talent. The 49-year-old Globasnitz native, who is a kind of "hands-on president", has always been loyal to the club - even after he was replaced by Peter Pacult as the coach of the fighting team in the 2020/21 season. Micheu also played for Austria Klagenfurt in the early 90s.
The general meeting took place on Friday at 9 a.m., where the current presidium around interim president Zeljko Karajica announced the result.
Toshevski out for a long time - will he be replaced?
In terms of personnel, there is also a lot going on in the team - there are worries! After the absences of Gkezos and Szerencsi, the next piece of bad news has arrived: striker David Toshevski has suffered a serious muscle tear in his thigh and will not be able to return until the winter preparations. Nicolas Binder is the only real striker left. Do they not want to add to their ranks during the transfer window? Head of sport Günther Gorenzel: "We will discuss it."
Still no permission to play
In the case of new signing Denzel Owusu, Austria are also preparing for the fact that he will not be officially allowed to play until 1 January 2025. This is because the Dutch association has still not sent the match permit. "The general secretary is on vacation, the rest don't want to make any decisions. . .", Gorenzel is rightly annoyed.
