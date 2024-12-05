Toshevski out for a long time - will he be replaced?

In terms of personnel, there is also a lot going on in the team - there are worries! After the absences of Gkezos and Szerencsi, the next piece of bad news has arrived: striker David Toshevski has suffered a serious muscle tear in his thigh and will not be able to return until the winter preparations. Nicolas Binder is the only real striker left. Do they not want to add to their ranks during the transfer window? Head of sport Günther Gorenzel: "We will discuss it."