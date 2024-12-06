Slimming down at the Fons

Do we need a new distribution of tasks?

In addition to improving efficiency and eliminating duplication, the president of the association of municipalities also advocates a general rethink of which tasks are the responsibility of the municipalities and which should be handled by the state. A change in the key - currently the state bears 60 percent of the costs, the municipalities 40 percent - would be welcome, but would only give the municipalities a brief respite. Basically, it is also not the time to demand money from the state and federal government. "The federal government's financial situation doesn't look good, the state's a little better," says Kaufmann. Optimizing structures and saving money is therefore the order of the day. And that applies to both the social fund and the health fund.