Win the Gentleman Jack gift set!

Nachrichten
14.12.2024 06:34

A smooth whiskey enjoyment for special moments: Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack combines fine taste with exclusive gift packaging and a matching sipping glass. Take part now and win!

For whiskey lovers, the Gentleman Jack from Jack Daniel's is more than just a drink - it is a true experience for the senses. The exclusive Tennessee whiskey is double-filtered through sugar maple charcoal, which gives it a particularly smooth finish. With its fruity aromas, a hint of sweet oranges and a fine vanilla note, Gentleman Jack is a real treat that not only shines on its own, but also in cocktails.

A gift for whiskey lovers
Jack Daniel's is offering the Gentleman Jack gift set, which contains a bottle of the premium whiskey as well as an elegant sipping glass, just in time for the pre-Christmas period. Packaged in a stylish gift box, it is the ideal choice as a gift - or to treat yourself. The combination of exceptional quality and sophisticated design makes the set a highlight under the Christmas tree.

Jack Daniel's stands for more than 150 years of craftsmanship and tradition. Produced in Lynchburg, Tennessee, Gentleman Jack reflects the essence of this tradition: an unmistakable taste that will delight whiskey connoisseurs and novices alike.

Take part and win
With the "Crown" you now have the chance to win one of two Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack gift sets for the perfect whiskey moment during the festive season. Simply subscribe to the form below by the closing date on December 18 and you will be entered into the prize draw.

Want to increase your chances of winning? Then we have good news for all participating subscribers to the "Guten Morgen" newsletter and all those who will still be subscribing by the closing date. Subscribers to the free "Guten Morgen" newsletter have double the chance of winning! Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

