Swift only 2nd place
Beyoncé is the pop queen of the 21st century
Taylor Swift is actually breaking all records at the moment, but a female colleague can now make herself comfortable on the music throne. Billboard magazine has named Beyoncé the pop queen of the 21st century.
After around a quarter of the 21st century, the music magazine has now named the most successful musicians of the last 25 years. It's no surprise who was in the top two places. But perhaps it is that Beyoncé is ahead of Taylor Swift after all.
Beyoncé beats Taylor Swift
"Taylor Swift may be the biggest pop star of the century in terms of numbers," writes the magazine - and continues: "But Beyoncé tops the list compiled by our staff because of her 25 years of influence, impact and evolution."
A disappointment especially for Taylor Swift's fans. As an insider revealed to "Page Six", the singer, who has 14 Grammys to her name, is aware that her fans are annoyed that she only came in second place. But the 34-year-old is still "very happy for Beyoncé".
"Taylor will always support strong female artists and thinks Beyoncé deserves this award," the insider continued.
25 years at the top
Beyoncé first landed at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in March 2000 - back then with her band Destiny's Child. Since then, according to the magazine, she has shone with a "combination of stunning beauty, impeccable fashion, captivating staging, otherworldly physicality and simultaneously earthy and sky-scraping vocals".
Swift "simply hasn't been around long enough to match the scope of her quarter-century dominance", argued Billboard, explaining why Beyoncé was chosen over Swift.
After Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Drake and Lady Gaga can finally look forward to further top positions in the ranking.
