Lack of sunshine hits our mood

Cold and gray - that's how December started. And that's after November was also very sunless in large parts of the country. "There was clearly too little sunshine and precipitation. It looks like there will be relatively little sunshine in December too," says Josef Haslhofer, meteorologist at GeoSphere Austria. Micheldorf was particularly in the "fog soup" in November with only 28 hours of sunshine, Kremsmünster with 34 and Linz with 40 hours of sunshine.