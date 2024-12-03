Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Above 1500 meters

Snow is coming, expert warns of crevasse falls

Nachrichten
03.12.2024 16:25

Winter 2024/2025 is still holding back. Looking ahead to Sunday, however, there is hope in Tyrol. The mountains should receive a decent amount of fresh snow - especially in the north-facing slopes.

0 Kommentare

A year ago, ski tourers flocked to the mountains, but this year they have had to make do with dry training or the odd snow-covered ski slope. Not even in the high regions is there enough snow for ski touring.

Crevasses are still open
"Ski touring in Tyrol is currently almost only possible on the pistes and in the glacier ski areas," says Sellrain touring and avalanche expert Lukas Ruetz. At the same time, he warns the overconfident not to leave the secured pistes on the glacier: "The crevasses are still open, the danger of a crevasse fall is too great."

The access roads to the Brenner highway were covered in snow on Tuesday. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
The access roads to the Brenner highway were covered in snow on Tuesday.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

Little will change for the time being. "The week will remain cloudy and wet with sunny spells, there won't even be much snow at altitude before the weekend," laments meteorologist Bence Szabados from the UBIMET weather service.

No sign of real winter so far
Here and there, Tyrol was covered in snow on Tuesday, but there wasn't much more than ten centimetres of white splendour in the valleys, as in St. Sigmund im Sellrain. The amount of fresh snow in the mountains was similarly modest - no sign of real winter.

Zitat Icon

The crevasses are still open, the danger of a crevasse collapse is too great.

Lukas Ruetz, Skitouren- und Lawinenexperte, St. Sigmund

Thursday without precipitation
According to Bence Szabados, Thursday should remain free of precipitation. On Friday, a few centimetres of fresh snow could be added to the mountains.

In the Obernberg valley, the meadows around the picturesque Obernberg church were white on Tuesday. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
In the Obernberg valley, the meadows around the picturesque Obernberg church were white on Tuesday.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

However, the meteorologist is hopeful of snow for the weekend - even down into the Inn Valley to Innsbruck. "In the night to Sunday, the snow line will drop to low altitudes, it will be wintry," predicts the expert. However, the exact amounts cannot yet be predicted. Northern accumulations will be favored - from the Außerfern to the Karwendel to Lake Achensee. "Between 20 and 30 centimetres are possible above 1500 meters," says Szabados.

Zitat Icon

In the night to Sunday, the snow line will drop to low altitudes and it will be wintry

Bence Szabados, Meteorologe Wetterdienst UBIMET

Similar to the winter of 2018/2019
"Last year, the majority of ski tours were already possible in November, but I don't think the current situation is unusual," says snow and avalanche expert Lukas Ruetz. He recalls the winter of 2018/2019: "Back then, we had no snow at all until mid-December, but from January onwards it was a top touring season with an exceptional amount of snow."

Avoid glaciers
For the time being, ski tourers will have to continue to bake smaller rolls. "And stay away from the glaciers at all costs," warns Ruetz.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Freiberger
Peter Freiberger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf