Snow is coming, expert warns of crevasse falls

However, the meteorologist is hopeful of snow for the weekend - even down into the Inn Valley to Innsbruck. "In the night to Sunday, the snow line will drop to low altitudes, it will be wintry," predicts the expert. However, the exact amounts cannot yet be predicted. Northern accumulations will be favored - from the Außerfern to the Karwendel to Lake Achensee. "Between 20 and 30 centimetres are possible above 1500 meters," says Szabados.