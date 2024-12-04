New project in Graz
A vacation as a step towards independence
In Styria, too, many people with disabilities live at home with their parents and family. However, it is often not possible for relatives to take a vacation or a cure. A new project from LebensGroß in Graz is now providing a remedy - with a unique offer of short-term support. This "vacation" is often also a first step towards independence.
"It's a bit like a vacation for me. Yesterday I went to Circus Roncalli, which was fun," says Bastian Plischek. The 39-year-old actually lives with his mother in St. Radegund and works in a workshop run by Chance B. However, he is currently based in a smart apartment in the new Graz district of Reininghaus. "I feel very comfortable here," he says.
Short-term support project
His mother is currently on a cure, which is why she is taking advantage of the short-term care offered by LebensGroß: "People with disabilities who actually live with relatives can be cared for here for up to 30 days a year - for example, while their parents are on vacation or on a cure," explains Michaela Daum, who has been running the facility since 2020. "Demand is high, and we could fill many more places than the current three, especially during the traditional vacation periods."
For Eva Simon, Sebastian's mother, the offer is a relief: "I've been looking after my son for 39 years, his father has already passed away. Without offers like this, it would be completely unthinkable for me to take time out." But for Simon, there is much more to it than that: "For my son and me, this is also an attempt to see how things could go on. I won't be able to look after him forever."
Michaela Daum also observes: "Visiting us is often a test for people with disabilities and their relatives to see what it might feel like to move out of their home and lead a more independent life." Some of her former guests have since moved out of their homes and now live in a residential home for people with disabilities.
"Relatives find it difficult to let go of their children"
But it's not that easy, as Eva Simon can tell you: "Many relatives, especially parents, find it difficult to let go of their children. I raised my son very independently, but of course I also worry when I can't be there for him."
And even if you are prepared to let your disabled child go, there are still problems: "It's not that easy to find a suitable place. Some of my son's friends have been waiting for eight years - something has to be done on the political front," she says.
So it could still be a while before Bastian Plischek moves out of his home. But "vacations" like the one in Graz are also an opportunity to test this independence and make new friends. "This time I had a very nice wheelchair user as a roommate. We laughed a lot and got up to a lot of nonsense. When he left, he cried because we had so much fun and he wanted to stay. But we swapped phone numbers and stayed in touch."
