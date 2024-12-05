Festival: Garage punk and dancefloor from Europe

Milestones for the Posthof

A total of eleven soloists and bands are on the line-up for the two-day festival. For the Posthof in Linz, which has been part of the Liveurope network for three years, hosting the festival is something special. "This marks three important milestones: 10 years of Liveurope, 40 years of Posthof and 30 years of Music Austria," says Posthof boss Gernot Kremser.