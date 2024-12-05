Posthof Linz
Festival: Garage punk and dancefloor from Europe
The Liveurope Festival takes place for the first time at the Posthof in Linz; over two days, young talents from Europe present their music. Previous festivals have taken place in cities such as Prague, Amsterdam and Oslo. The concerts in Linz mark the milestones of "10 years of Liveurope" and "40 years of Posthof".
A DJ lady from Ukraine, a hip-hop duo from Portugal, a garage punk band from Austria: these and more young musicians and DJs will be performing at the sixth Liveurope Festival, which is taking place at the Posthof in Linz for the first time.
Thursday, December 5, is dedicated primarily to pop and indie, with Tuscan singer-songwriter Sara Parigi, Icelandic soloist Lúpína and the four-piece band fc.kleinstadt from Baden, among others.
Dancefloor with young headliners
The second concert night on Friday, December 6, is all about dancefloor. The headliners are the Austrian duo Camo & Krooked, well established in the club scene. Poly Chain is the pseudonym of Sasha Zakrevska, a DJ lady from Kiev who currently lives in Berlin. She will also be presenting her latest album in Linz.
Milestones for the Posthof
A total of eleven soloists and bands are on the line-up for the two-day festival. For the Posthof in Linz, which has been part of the Liveurope network for three years, hosting the festival is something special. "This marks three important milestones: 10 years of Liveurope, 40 years of Posthof and 30 years of Music Austria," says Posthof boss Gernot Kremser.
The Liveurope network brings together musicians, bands, professionals, music enthusiasts and event organizers. So far, the Posthof has been able to present 69 soloists and bands.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
