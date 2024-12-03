“What a coward!”: Female Krampus injured

"What kind of coward does something like that?"

The woman suffered a serious head injury when her mask was ripped off her head by an "older man", according to witnesses. "She has to wear a neck brace and has been ordered to stay in bed. What kind of coward does something like that?" Pichler is shocked. The masks are also secured at the back with snowboard bindings. "You have to put them on properly," says Pichler, who is glad that nothing more happened to the mother of a small child.