Attack also in Bruck
“What a coward!”: Female Krampus injured
After attacks in Carinthia, there is now also a shocking incident at a Krampus run in Bruck an der Mur (Styria): A 34-year-old female participant from Lower Austria was deliberately attacked and injured by a spectator on Saturday.
In a post on Facebook, "The Loretto Devils" are looking for witnesses after the incident at the Krampus run in Bruck on Saturday: "Unfortunately, one of our members was injured by a spectator at our home run and had to go to hospital," explains chairman Helmut Pichler in an interview with the "Steirerkrone".
"What kind of coward does something like that?"
The woman suffered a serious head injury when her mask was ripped off her head by an "older man", according to witnesses. "She has to wear a neck brace and has been ordered to stay in bed. What kind of coward does something like that?" Pichler is shocked. The masks are also secured at the back with snowboard bindings. "You have to put them on properly," says Pichler, who is glad that nothing more happened to the mother of a small child.
The injured 34-year-old has since filed a complaint with the police in Gloggnitz (Lower Austria), who handed the case over to their colleagues in Bruck. They hope to obtain information from the town's surveillance cameras.
The Krampus chairman does not know whether he can or wants to continue at all. "It would be a shame, of course, and all 24 groups that took part were thrilled and would love to come again. But we want to have fun and no injuries."
He wonders why the man did it. "If someone doesn't like these runs, then they shouldn't go. But he can't just attack and injure someone." And Pichler is also convinced that the attack was targeted despite the disguise: "You could clearly see that it was a woman. There was no mistaken identity!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
