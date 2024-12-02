Nazi song at funeral
Rosenkranz is said to have withheld requests
The Vienna Public Prosecutor's Office has demanded that the immunity of three FPÖ politicians be lifted because it wants to investigate them for incitement to hatred. It has now become known that National Council President Walter Rosenkranz is said to have withheld the corresponding request for ten days ...
According to a report in the "Standard", Rosenkranz had already received mail from the Vienna public prosecutor's office on November 20. However, the parties only found out about this from the media. As reported, it concerns the FPÖ mandataries Harald Stefan, Martin Graf and club director Norbert Nemeth. They took part in a funeral at which a song used by the Schutzstaffel SS was sung.
The FPÖ justified itself by claiming that it was a version from 1814 and that this had been the express wish of the deceased - a fraternity member.
Greens: "Do not perform the role as a party soldier"
Following the report that Rosenkranz had withheld the mail, the ÖVP, SPÖ and Greens demanded an explanation. ÖVP constitutional spokesman Wolfgang Gerstl, for example, demanded that the matter be clarified immediately. Otherwise one would be "forced to assume that Rosenkranz has completely failed in the performance of his duties or has deliberately broken the rules of procedure".
Rosenkranz had probably not understood "that he has to carry out his role uninfluenced and not as a party soldier", said Sigrid Maurer, head of the Green Party.
The rules of procedure of the National Council actually stipulate that such requests must be referred to the immunity committee "immediately upon receipt". A spokesperson for the President of the National Council said that this had happened. The Parliamentary Administration stated that the letter had only been received by the National Council Chancellery last Friday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
