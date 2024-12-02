At least 12 victims
Women forced into prostitution under the influence of drugs
Twelve women have been subjected to a shuddering ordeal over the past five years: A Hungarian quartet is said to have drugged the women and forced them into prostitution throughout Austria, but mainly in Linz and Wels.
Following investigations by the Upper Austrian State Criminal Police Office (LKA), the four suspects - two men (aged 24 and 44) and two women (29 and 46) - have now been arrested. According to the results of the investigation so far, some of the victims were forcibly abducted from Hungary to Austria.
The wages paid by the clients for the illegal prostitution went straight into the pockets of "minders". In addition, the women were supplied with the drug methamphetamine - also "to make them compliant", as the LKA suspects.
850,000 euros looted
The group of criminals is said to have made more than 850,000 euros from the exploitation of the three victims questioned so far alone. The criminals are also said to have imported and exported at least 900 grams of methamphetamine.
Three arrests in Budapest
The case against the group of criminals was set in motion by the arrest of the 46-year-old Hungarian woman who is said to have acted as a "lookout". She was caught at the end of November shortly before leaving Austria.
Investigators then searched an illegal brothel in the center of Linz, where small quantities of the drug and cash were seized. At the same time, the public prosecutor's office in Wels issued European arrest warrants for the other three suspects. They were apprehended in Budapest.
Investigations into the shocking network of perpetrators are continuing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
