Coalition talks
Opposition still exercising restraint
While the FPÖ and ÖVP have entered into government negotiations, neither the Greens nor the KPÖ are currently discussing personnel changes. The Communists are insisting on a slimmed-down government.
The opposition in the Styrian state parliament will present itself in a completely new constellation following the formation of the blue-black government - for the first time with the SPÖ as the strongest parliamentary group. The Greens have lost half of their seats following the election defeat and are now only represented by three members in the state parliament. There are to be no personnel changes; Sandra Krautwaschl was given a unanimous vote of confidence at a board meeting after the election.
Greens fear cuts in the social sector
In an initial reaction to the blue-black government negotiations, the Green state spokesperson is, as expected, critical: "In other federal states, blue-black stands for cuts in the social sector, attacks on culture and the reduction of transparency. The same scenario now threatens Styria."
Critical words also come from Neos leader Niko-Swatek: "Those who voted black to prevent blue will now get the FPÖ. Styria is threatened with a big step back into the past."
Do not "bloat" the state government
The KPÖ is keeping a low profile. They will only comment on the content once the blue-black government has a program. The Communists, who continue to hold two seats in the state parliament, say they hope that the new state government will not be "bloated" to nine departments, but will instead be reduced to seven.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
