Opposition still exercising restraint

The opposition in the Styrian state parliament will present itself in a completely new constellation following the formation of the blue-black government - for the first time with the SPÖ as the strongest parliamentary group. The Greens have lost half of their seats following the election defeat and are now only represented by three members in the state parliament. There are to be no personnel changes; Sandra Krautwaschl was given a unanimous vote of confidence at a board meeting after the election.